HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met in Dakar with HE Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal Yassine Fall.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

