H.E. Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia held a high-level meeting today with Mr. Christopher Landau, Deputy Secretary of State of the United States of America to discuss Ethiopia’s macroeconomic reform program, expanding investment opportunities, and the growing partnership between the two countries.

Minister Ahmed, joined by H.E. Dr. Fitsum Assefa, Minister of the Planning and Development and H.E. Dr. Eyob Tekalign, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, provided updates on the implementation of Ethiopia’s macroeconomic reform agenda, noting the positive progress achieved and the improving economic outlook. He emphasized that the reforms have significantly enhanced the investment climate, creating better and more competitive investment opportunities across key sectors of the economy.

The Minister highlighted the strong and growing bilateral partnership between Ethiopia and the United States and expressed appreciation for the recent commitment of the U.S. Government to support Ethiopia’s health sector. He further acknowledged the continued support of the United States to Ethiopia’s overall development efforts through multilateral financial institutions.

The Minister also briefed the Deputy Secretary on Ethiopia’s flagship New International Airport Project, underscoring its strategic importance for economic growth, regional connectivity, and trade facilitation. He emphasized the need for US financial institutions and contractors to participate in the new airport project development.

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of State commended the Government of Ethiopia for the overall progress achieved under the macroeconomic reform program. He expressed strong interest in expanding U.S. business engagement and investment in Ethiopia and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening the Ethiopia–United States partnership, enhancing private sector engagement, and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation in support of Ethiopia’s sustainable economic development.