Today, the world once again unites to pay tribute to one of the greatest pillars of our society—our teachers. Seychelles celebrates the 34th Edition of Teachers' Week, and it is a privilege to acknowledge the indispensable role that you, our teachers, play in shaping the future of our nation.

This year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has adopted the theme, “Valuing teacher voices: Towards a new social contract for education.” This theme highlights the need for greater recognition and empowerment of teachers, acknowledging the vital contributions they make not only in the classroom but also in the broader transformation of society. Through teachers’ voices, schools, governments, and institutions will ensure that educational reforms are practical, effective, and aligned with the needs of students and teachers alike.

Dear Teachers, you are at the heart of this transformation. You are the foundation of our education system, and your voices must be heard as we continue working together to shape the future of education in Seychelles. Your dedication, resilience, and relentless commitment are the foundations of the progress we are making in modernising our education system and preparing our students for the future.

As we celebrate this Teachers' Day, we reflect on your tireless efforts to nurture and guide our children. You are more than educators; you are mentors, role models, and caregivers. The responsibility entrusted to you—to mould the minds of the next generation—cannot be overstated. Your dedication, even in the face of personal challenges, is truly admirable. For this, I commend you.

My government remains committed to supporting you in your noble profession. We recognise the critical role you play in driving positive change within our education system, and we will continue to prioritise initiatives that empower and uplift you. Education is a national priority, and we are dedicated to modernising the system so that all teachers can thrive and benefit from ongoing reforms.

On this special occasion, I call on every citizen of Seychelles to join me in expressing our heartfelt gratitude to our teachers. Let us take a moment to say thank you, to show respect, and to celebrate the invaluable contributions teachers make to our society.

To all teachers in Seychelles, I wish you a very Happy Teachers' Day 2024! We are truly proud of you.