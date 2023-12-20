MediaTek (https://www.MediaTek.com/), the world’s leading fabless semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, reiterated its commitment to work with telecom operators and OEMs in Kenya and the rest of East Africa to drive the adoption of 5G and help narrow the digital divide in the region. These initiatives were highlighted at Kenya’s first MediaTek Technology Diaries, hosted earlier this month.

The MediaTek Technology Diaries is an interactive, informative series aimed at demystifying the newest technologies transforming our daily lives. The series is in tune with MediaTek’s philosophy of making great technology available to help consumers connect seamlessly with the things that shape our daily lives by enhancing, enriching, and making us smarter and healthier.

MediaTek powers some of the biggest brands in the world and is committed to delivering cutting-edge innovation with its latest products and solutions across smartphones, smart devices, automotive, satellite connectivity solutions and next-gen wearables among others. MediaTek aims to improve 5G adoption in East Africa as a strategic priority for the upcoming year.

“With fixed-line broadband penetration at only 2% (https://apo-opa.co/41xYz0a) across Africa, 5G mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has a key role to play in bringing the benefits of high-speed internet connectivity to more people,” said Rami Osman, Director for Business Development, MediaTek Middle East and Africa. “We are working with OEMs and network providers to bring the educational, entertainment, business and lifestyle benefits of fast broadband to a much wider population in Africa.”

Broadband demands are expected to continue rising in the Sub-Saharan region with the advent of augmented reality and virtual reality applications. This calls for closer collaboration among different players to improve the broadband infrastructure and help unlock the full 5G potential.

MediaTek is providing leading-edge platforms to power next-generation experiences and devices. The MediaTek T750 (https://apo-opa.co/4abeUvv) and MediaTek T830 (https://apo-opa.co/3RElHFU) enable operators to create dedicated 5G FWA consumer premises equipment (CPE). These full-featured systems-on-chip (SoCs) let OEMs and operators build extremely high-performance multi-gigabit CPE products.

To learn more about MediaTek's connectivity solutions, visit: https://apo-opa.co/3ND8rjA.

Social Media:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3JAivb2

YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/434wZa2

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3NwaYef

Website: https://www.MediaTek.com/

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit https://www.MediaTek.com/ for more information.