On the last day of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) 2024 Provincial Week Programme, the Eastern Cape's Permanent Delegates to the NCOP expressed their displeasure with the rising number of delayed infrastructure development projects in the province.

The delegation reiterated this displeasure during the last day of its week-long oversight visit to the selected infrastructure projects in the Chris Hani District Municipality as part of the NCOP's Provincial Week Programme. The delayed projects included Fikile Gwadana Road, Louis Rex Primary School and the Komani Economic Industrial Park.

The delegation heard that the newly established Queenstown Economic Industrial Area project started on 14 February 2022 and was expected to be completed on 13 February 2023. However, due to a court action, the project was delayed for eleven months, from August 2022 to July 2023. The new completion date was 30 September 2024, but the project is still far from completion, mainly due to budgetary constraints.

The Louis Rex Primary School in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality has 33 prefabricated temporary classes. The project, which is at 54% completion, encountered a delay mainly due to poor performance by the first contractor.

The school's principal informed the delegation that the school is overcrowded and has no recreational facilities, school clerk, staff room, or security guards. As a result, the school is vulnerable to all forms of crime emerging in the region, including extortion.

The Komani Industrial Park, situated within the greater Komani urban area, comprises two existing industrial areas of Queendustria and Ezibeleni township and is one of the district's economic hopes.

The delegation heard that the park is faced with problems that include relocation of investors due to, among other things, water shortage, insufficient electricity supply, lack of ICT connectivity, insecurity, and lack of funding for park operations.

The delegation called on the leaders of the district and local municipalities where these projects exist to ensure that all of them are resuscitated and accordingly budgeted for so that they can be completed.

The leader of the delegation, Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana, said, "It is high time that we commit ourselves to salvaging the situation. Let us engage all the roleplayers to ensure that all these projects become alive and the objectives for which they were planned are fulfilled."