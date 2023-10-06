Mauritius Telecom, the number one telecom operator in Mauritius, and MultiChoice (https://www.MultiChoice.com/), Africa’s leading entertainment platform, are pleased to announce their partnership to bring DStv Stream to Mauritius. A signing ceremony between Mauritius Telecom, represented by its CEO Kapil Reesaul and MultiChoice Africa, represented by Jose Escobar, Head of Corporate Strategy, was held on Friday 6th October at the Telecom Tower, Port Louis, Mauritius.

This partnership between Mauritius Telecom and MultiChoice is a testament to Mauritius Telecom’s ever continuous drive to bring world-class entertainment and the best of LIVE football and other sports to Mauritian viewers. The introduction of DStv Stream will set a new standard on the TV content landscape and broaden Mauritius Telecom’s offerings, creating a more engaging and rewarding viewing experience for Mauritian customers and football and sports fans.

Kapil Reesaul, CEO of Mauritius Telecom, stated: “This strategic partnership between MT and MultiChoice marks a significant milestone with regards to TV content. MultiChoice offers, through DStv Stream, a vast repertoire of premium content and movies, from the best of LIVE football and other sports like tennis, Formula 1, golf, cricket, boxing, WWA, MMA, etc. to captivating entertainment. This groundbreaking partnership is set to redefine the landscape of TV content and enhance the overall viewing experience of sports fans and Mauritian households in general.”

“We believe that the DStv Stream product offers the best in sports and entertainment and delivers this in a way that Mauritians never have to miss a moment of their favourite shows. It is through strategic partnerships, such as this, that we will be able to continue innovation, bringing the best to Africa and building the African economy. We look forward to strengthening our existing partnership with Mauritius Telecom to deliver Mauritians their favourite content”, said Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng, Group Executive: Corporate Affairs&Stakeholder Relations.

DStv Stream provides access to a diversity of exclusive content from entertainment with the latest international movies and series, news, and the best of live sport and football, anywhere and anytime. As from November 2023, customers will be able to choose their packages according to their needs, tastes and budget.

About MultiChoice:

MultiChoice Group (MCG), which listed in the Main Board of the JSE on 27 February 2019, is one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally, delivering entertainment products and services to 23.5m households across 50 countries on the African continent. Its track record of more than 30 years is reflective of a commitment to provide audiences with only the best local, sport and international content.

MCG’s strong partnerships with distributors, installers, and telecommunication companies, along with its well-established payment solutions, competitive pricing and choice of viewership packages continue to secure its place in the global market, while also providing solutions unique to the African market.

Its direct-to-home (DTH), digital terrestrial television (DTT) and over-the-top (OTT) solutions enable the business to stay relevant and aligned to changing consumer habits while capturing new markets.

Content is at the very core of the business. MCG aims to deliver quality content anywhere, anytime and on any device through a comprehensive video entertainment offering at different price points. As pioneers in African video entertainment, MCG plays an important role in making information and entertainment easily accessible to Africans.

MCG aims to secure content rights in a manner that is cost-effective and reflective of the diversity of its audiences. Its substantial portfolio includes award-winning local content (a key differentiator in its service offering), a leading sports offering (including production capabilities) and access to international content, which is all shared on the group’s platforms: DStv, GOtv, Showmax, M-Net and SuperSport.

MCG has superior technology capability through the security solutions that Irdeto, its technology company, brings to the group. These solutions enable MultiChoice to protect its investment, create new offerings and combat cybercrime. With 50 years’ expertise in software security, Irdeto’s software security solutions and cyber services protect over 5bn devices and applications for some of the world’s best brands.

About Mauritius Telecom:

Mauritius Telecom Ltd (MT) is the leading provider of an extensive range of ICT services and solutions for both residential customers and businesses in Mauritius, including fixed, mobile, internet, TV, mobile money, Tier IV Data Centre and ICT services. Mauritius Telecom has been at the forefront of the socio-economic transformation of Mauritius by creating and nurturing an environment conducive to the growth of the ICT industry, which has become a major pillar of the country’s economy. With the roll out of fibre by MT and a 100% fibre coverage over the island, Mauritius is ranked as the 7th most fibered country in the world. Innovation is embedded in the Company’s DNA with the launch of several game-changing services and products (my.t money, the first my.t 5G Experience Zones and the first 1Gbps fibre internet offer in Mauritius).

Mauritius Telecom has, since 2022, reached the historic milestone of one million mobile customers and close to 2 million subscribers including mobile, fix, broadband, TV and my.t money. Mauritius Telecom offers more than 100 TV channels with premium content for all ages and interests.