MUSCAT: Oman’s Ministry of Economy has revealed that total development allocations under the Tenth Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) reached RO 11.009 billion by the end of March 2025.

This reflects a 72% increase compared to the initial allocation of RO 6.414 billion when the plan was launched.

The rise in development spending is part of a broader national effort to stimulate growth and support Oman Vision 2040.

According to the ministry’s performance report, the increase was driven by four main policy priorities.

First, the government has strengthened investment in social development projects and programmes, aiming to improve citizens’ quality of life.

Second, funding has been directed towards economic diversification, with new initiatives supporting sectors beyond oil and gas.

Third, the government is focusing on governorate-level development to reduce regional disparities and ensure more balanced economic progress.

Fourth, significant efforts have been made to improve the investment environment, attracting both local and foreign investors.

The Ministry of Economy stated that the additional funding supports national infrastructure, job creation and the long-term sustainability of the economy.

The Tenth Five-Year Plan remains a key instrument for realising the strategic objectives of Oman Vision 2040. This surge in allocations highlights the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to economic transformation and inclusive development across all regions.

