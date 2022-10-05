Liquid Cloud, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, announced that it is one of the first Microsoft partners to have achieved multiple Solutions Partner designations in the Partner Network Programme.

The new Solutions Partner designation status replaces the Gold and Silver partnerships, which will be phased out over the next year. The prestigious Solutions Partner designation is an earned partnership status. The organisation's services and delivery have been measured against its ability to meet specific goals pertaining to business applications: Data &AI (Azure), Digital&App Innovation (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), Modern Work and Security.

"Liquid Cloud's status as a Solutions partner ensures that our customers are getting the best in class service from us, says Winston Ritson, Chief Operations Officer for Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security. "With the entry bar being raised much higher than in previous years, we have had to upgrade our skills and training programmes to ensure we meet Microsoft's stringent standards. Achieving this designation also ensures that existing and potential customers know we have the technical ability and skills to help them succeed in their businesses."

Microsoft has identified that Liquid Cloud's performance, skilling, and customer success meet world-class standards. In addition, there are regular checks that members of the cloud team are Microsoft-certified experts in their fields with the technical skills to provide excellent customer-based solutions.

The Solutions Partner status is monitored in real-time by Microsoft and is reviewed at the end of every year. The new status is an evolution in Microsoft's evolving partner program aimed at meeting customer needs and growing the business of its Solutions Partners.

"This achievement helps us reiterate that we are committed to ensuring that African businesses have access to the same standards of services, technologies and skills as businesses in more developed economies. Unlike the Gold and Silver partnership status, Solutions Partner designation measures us more holistically, i.e. it checks our technical capabilities and experience across performance, skills and customer success," says Lee Ambrose, Managing Executive: Customer Success for Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security

Liquid Cloud's ongoing partnership with Microsoft empowers it to redefine and improve existing solutions available for customers and deliver world-class products across connectivity, cyber security, voice, and managed services. As a technology one-stop shop, Liquid Cloud can tailor-make scalable solutions for customers of all sizes.

About Liquid Cloud:

Liquid Cloud is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group. Liquid Cloud was launched in 2017 to offer customers end-to-end managed cloud services, product solutions, related professional and advisory services to customers in 22 African countries. A finalist in the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021 and Partner of the Year in Ethiopia 2022. It boasts of the largest Azure Stack deployment covering four African countries https://LiquidCloud.africa.