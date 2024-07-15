Liquid C2, a subsidiary of Liquid Intelligent Technologies (https://Liquid.Tech/), a leading pan-African technology group, proudly announces the expansion of its Cloudmania business into the Egyptian channel partner ecosystem. Cloudmania is Liquid C2’ award-winning distribution business unit for cloud and cyber security solutions with operations in 35 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Cloudmania’s strategic partnership with Microsoft has allowed it to equip numerous partners with cloud and cyber security services and solutions, including Microsoft 365 and Azure solutions, within a fully supported ecosystem.

“Extending Cloudmania’s reach to Egypt reflects our confidence in the Egyptian economy following the launch of Liquid C2 in Egypt a year ago. We see Egypt as the anchor country of our expansion into the Middle East and North Africa and we look forward to play our role in realizing the government’s Egypt Vision 2030 (https://apo-opa.co/3zEFEqL0) strategy, supported by its ‘Digital Egypt ’ initiative (https://apo-opa.co/3xWs29E). Partnering with local businesses will help in developing digital infrastructure, promoting digital skills development, creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and economic growth, all while tapping into Egypt’s wealth of local tech talent,” said Sherif Shaltout, Vice President, Operations at Liquid C2.

Cloudmania understands the critical role cloud and cyber security technologies play in today’s digital economy. By partnering with global hyper-scaler Microsoft, Cloudmania demonstrates its unwavering commitment to the power of technology as a conduit for change, development, and progress in Egypt.

“Cloudmania’s growth over the last year from 100 partners to over 750 demonstrates how our value proposition resonates with channel partners across these regions. Being named the Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire in 2022 and 2023 respectively, reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that propel cloud adoption and partner growth, accelerating digital transformation for businesses in Africa,” said Vinay Hiralall, Chief Commercial Officer at Liquid C2.

Resellers that partner with Cloudmania receive access to a suite of market-leading solutions tailored to suit their customers’ needs. Cloudmania aims to help channel partners better manage their business by creating a single-pane view via an always-on platform that assists with billing and subscription management services. In addition to providing partners with programmes that drive sales enablement, they also have access to Cloudmania’s marketing and technical support. Cloudmania alleviates the backend operations, enabling partners to focus on their core business.

About Cloudmania:

Launched by Liquid C2 in 2021, Cloudmania is the distribution business unit of Liquid C2. Cloudmania offers cutting-edge solutions to provide a full suite of partner-focused products and services. The organisation was awarded a Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia 2022 and Côte d'Ivoire in 2023 The company has opened its doors to numerous countries across the African continent, including South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo serving the mission to bring about digital disruption using the power of the cloud. For more information https://CloudMania.Africa/

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2, a subsidiary of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, delivers cutting-edge cloud and cybersecurity services and solutions. Committed to facilitating digital transformation, Liquid C2 is positioned to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the digital era by empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape securely. The company's offerings span cloud solutions that enhance accessibility and scalability, and robust cybersecurity services to safeguard sensitive data and elevate security and compliance posture to ensure businesses remain seamlessly connected and protected. https://LiquidC2.com/