The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Mr. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by Proclamation declared Tuesday, May 14, 2024, as National Unification Day and is to be observed throughout the Republic as a National Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the day is in consonance with an act of Legislature of the Republic passed in 1960, declaring the 14th of May of each year as a National Unification Day, realizing the benefits to be accrued from the Unification and Integration Policy.

The Proclamation recounts that since the Unification and Integration Policy became a cogent part of the National Development Plan, the people of Liberia have seen marked progress and improvement in all spheres of national endeavor, particularly in the economic, educational, communication and social fields.

It recalls that the wisdom of the Unification Policy has found expression in the national fabric through the representation of all sections of the country in the Legislature and every other branch of Government, thereby promoting conditions of peace and unity.

The Presidential Proclamation stresses that being mindful of the years of civil strife in the country and its harmful impacts on the people of Liberia, it becomes imperative that all Liberians embrace the noble ideals enshrined in the Unification Act to promote unity and peace among all Liberians.

The Proclamation furthers that the Government of Liberia adheres to the principles of justice, equality, fair play, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of tribe or clan, creed, religion, or economic status so that Liberians might be united in a consolidated whole, as a result of this national aspiration, a Unification and Integration Program was enunciated and pursued in the country.

President Boakai also directed that appropriate programs be organized to celebrate the day.