In fulfillment of his commitment to fiscal integrity and national financial security, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has announced a voluntary 40% reduction in his salary.

According to the President, the announcement reflects his determination to lead by example in strengthening government accountability and demonstrating solidarity with the people of the nation.

The Liberian Leader said the move is aimed at setting a precedent for responsible governance and nation-building.

In addition to his own salary reduction, the President has pledged to empower the Civil Service Agency (CSA) to ensure that public servants' salaries are in line with the current state of the nation and that workers receive fair compensation for their contributions to the country.

The Liberian Chief Executive pledged his commitment to financial responsibility and fair compensation for public servants from various sectors of society as a positive step towards fostering a culture of accountability and equity within the government.