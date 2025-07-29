The Minister of Health, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, held a high-level meeting with Dr. Nitin Salgotra, a renowned medical expert from India and representative of the International Relations Department of Yashoda Hospitals.

The discussion focused on advancing the strategic partnership between John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center and Yashoda Hospitals, following the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance cardiovascular (heart) surgery services in Liberia.

The collaboration aims to elevate cardiac care at JFK Medical Center through knowledge exchange, capacity building, and infrastructure development. As part of this initiative, a high-profile Liberian delegation of four officials will visit Yashoda Hospitals in mid-September 2025.

The visit will include on-site inspections of cutting-edge medical facilities and discussions on a doctor exchange program to facilitate training in advanced cardiac procedures, as well as world-class infrastructure and personalized patient care.

Minister Kpoto emphasized the importance of this partnership in addressing Liberia’s growing need for specialized patient care. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen Liberia’s healthcare system. By leveraging Yashoda Hospitals’ expertise, we can enhance local capacity, reduce medical travel, and save lives,” she stated.

Dr. Salgotra expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting Yashoda Hospitals’ commitment to providing the best-in-class expertise and personalized patient care. “We are honored to support Liberia in building a top-notch program. Our goal is to empower Liberian medical professionals with skills and technology to deliver exceptional healthcare locally,” he said.

This initiative underscores the Government of Liberia’s dedication to improving healthcare delivery through strategic international partnerships.