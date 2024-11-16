On November 14, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Rev. J. Luther Tarpeh, National Chairman of the Unity Party (UP), and exchanged views on China-Liberia relations, inter-party exchanges, etc.
Yin briefed the meetings between the two heads of state and outcomes of Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and expressed his willingness to actively implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit and the strategic consensus of the two heads of state, promote inter-party exchanges between the Communist Party of China and the United Party, and facilitate the China-Liberia strategic partnership to a new level.
Chairman Tarpeh expressed their gratitude to China for its long-term valuable support for Liberia's national development and expressed his willingness to enhance the exchanges and cooperation between the two parties and promote the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.