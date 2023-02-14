The Prime Minister, Mr. Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane on Monday announced a crime-fighting plan during his national address on Lesotho television and radio.

In his speech, Mr. Matekane said he has re-established a combined team from various security sectors to act upon the recent criminal activities.

He further said he has been informed that members of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF), Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS), National Security Service and the Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) are ready to prevent and eliminate crime in all its forms in the county.

He noted that the aim of this combined team is to prevent and fight crimes relating to the cruel killings of people, felony theft and stock theft.

The Prime Minister said the new regiment will be working in accordance with the Lesotho Constitution, Internal Security (Arms&Ammunition) Act of 1966, Internal Security (General) Act of 1984, LCS Act No.3 of 2016, NSS Act No.11 of 1998 as Amended and LDF Act No.4 of 1996.

In conclusion, he commanded those involved in these criminal activities to stop immediately and surrender to the law institutions and hand over those illegal firearms to the police.

On the same note, he appealed to the nation to support this initiative which is intended to restore the dignity of the country to Basotho and Development Partners.

The Prime Minister’s national address follows recent criminal activities in the country.