On 9 May 2026, the leadership and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus laid flowers at the ‘Minsk – Hero City’ memorial on the occasion of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War.

During the ceremony, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Sergey Lukashevich, remarked: ‘Today, the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the instructions of Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and following the call of their hearts, laid flowers at the Minsk – Hero City monument. This symbolic site, situated near the Museum of the Great Patriotic War, is significant not only for all Belarusians, but also for all those who honour the memory of past events. Together, we stand for peaceful skies, for historical justice, and for a future without war.’

Victory Day remains for Belarus a symbol of unparalleled courage and unity in the struggle for the honour and freedom of our Motherland. The memory of the immeasurable price paid for the right to determine our own future on our own land serves as a reliable guide in the work of diplomats today.