On February 6, 2024, in Rabat, Morocco, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Latvia and Morocco. The Latvian delegation was headed by Andžejs Viļumsons, Under Secretary of State, Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the consultations, meetings took place at the Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Moroccan Parliament, and the Ministry of Energy.

Andžejs Viļumsons and Redouane Adghoghi, the Director General for European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, discussed the possibilities for expanding bilateral cooperation in the fields of information and communication technologies, environmental sustainability and education, and they underlined their readiness to strengthen cooperation between Latvia and Morocco in the cultural sector. The head of the Latvian delegation also welcomed the broad spectrum of dialogue between the EU and Morocco. The diplomats agreed on the need to maintain a regular dialogue and develop a road map for the implementation of future cooperation. The consultations also addressed the current situation regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine, regional security issues in the Maghreb and the Sahel regions, as well as the interest of both countries to cooperate within the UN system.

Prospects for developing parliamentary cooperation were discussed during a meeting with Nadia Bouaida, Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs, National Defense, Islamic Affairs, and Moroccan Expatriates Committee at the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Morocco.

Zakaria Hachlaf, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Sustainable Development, presented the Latvian delegation with Moroccan plans to develop green energy production and with the main directions of the country’s development. Andžejs Viļumsons for his part informed his Moroccan colleagues about the exportable sectors of the Latvian national economy and potential vectors of future cooperation.