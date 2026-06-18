Mfikeyi Makayi, CEO of California-based mining exploration company KoBold Metals Africa, has confirmed her participation as a speaker at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 – Africa’s premier mining event – taking place from October 14–16 in Cape Town.

Her participation comes as artificial intelligence gains traction across Africa’s mining sector, helping to reduce exploration timelines, lower costs and unlock new discoveries of energy transition minerals.

At AMW 2026, Makayi is expected to outline how KoBold Metals is leveraging AI to help mining jurisdictions de-risk exploration and accelerate project development. The company’s technology-driven approach is already delivering tangible results across several African markets.

In Zambia, KoBold Metals is supporting the country’s ambition to increase copper production to three million tons per annum by 2031 through the development of the $2.3 billion Mingomba Mine. Developed within just five years of discovery, the project is emerging as a leading example of how AI can significantly compress traditional discovery-to-development timelines.

Beyond Zambia, KoBold Metals is expanding its footprint across the continent through data-driven exploration and strategic partnerships. In Burundi, the company is working with the government to digitize geological data and deploy AI to accelerate exploration for critical minerals including nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum group metals and scandium. The initiative is expected to improve data accessibility, enhance investor confidence and position the country to capitalize on rising global demand.

In the DRC, KoBold Metals is advancing plans to invest more than $1 billion in the Manono Lithium Project, one of the world’s largest hard-rock lithium deposits. The investment aligns with national efforts to maximize value from critical mineral resources while strengthening domestic mining investment.

Alongside its project portfolio, the company is supporting workforce development and skills transfer initiatives, particularly in Zambia, and continues to expand its regional presence through new offices in Lubumbashi.

At AMW 2026, Makayi is expected to provide an update on these strategic investments while offering insights into how AI is reshaping the economics of mineral exploration. As African markets seek to unlock more discoveries with fewer drill holes and lower costs, her participation will provide valuable perspective on how technology is accelerating the continent’s next generation of mining projects.