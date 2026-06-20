The Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDBG) (www.IsDB.org) affiliated institutions organized the 14th Private Sector Forum from June 16 to 19, 2026, at Baku Convention Center in Baku (Republic of Azerbaijan). The forum was convened on the sidelines of the Group's annual meetings, under the high patronage of His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Islamic Development Bank Group's Private Sector Forum witnessed a wide turnout, with more than 1400 participants from 60 countries. It featured active participation from the local, regional, and international private sectors. The program included 17 events and panel discussions, with the involvement of more than 70 speakers and 40 exhibitors.

For the fourth consecutive year, the forum presented the "Private Sector Award" to outstanding companies and financial institutions in recognition of their contributions to economic development, trade facilitation, investment, and risk management.

Additionally, the forum saw the signing of 32 agreements and memoranda of understanding, amounting to over $.4.7 billion. A startup competition was also held, with participation from more than 220 startups and business incubators. More than 250 bilateral meetings (B2B and B2G) were conducted to enhance trade, investment, and partnership relations among member countries.

The forum showcased the IsDB Group's activities and initiatives aimed at empowering both public and private sectors in member countries, particularly in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The discussions focused on prevailing opportunities and challenges facing the business sector and highlighted the Group’s suite of financing instruments, including lines of financing, private sector financing, trade development support, investment insurance, and export credit facilities, among others.

The forum agenda featured a series of dialogue sessions and workshops addressing key economic themes and development projects. Participants also attended presentations on trade and investment opportunities.

The forum attracted high-level participation from Azerbaijan government officials, presidents and CEOs of local, regional, and international private sector companies, investors, businessmen, chambers of commerce and industry, trade and investment promotion bodies, and regional and international financial and development institutions.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, welcomed all participants to the forum. He stated: “At the Islamic Development Bank Group, we firmly believe that the private sector is not a supporting actor in development, it is the lead actor. Our role is clear: to remove obstacles, reduce risks, and open doors. We will continue to stand as a committed partner, mobilizing finance, mitigating risk, and enabling trade and investment that drive inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth”

Dr. Khaled Yousef Khalafallah, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and Acting CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), stated that “the Private Sector Forum witnessed a distinguished cohort of partners from both public and private sectors. Sustainability and development constitute the core focus of our mission, as we strive to unify the efforts of our private sector partners and other financing agencies to bridge the sustainable financing gap, provide co-financing opportunities, and develop innovative solutions to address the challenges of sustainable development.

He added, “Since its inception, ICIEC has provided cumulative insurance coverage exceeding USD 139 billion, including USD 108 billion to support trade flows and USD 31 billion to facilitate investment. Leveraging a robust global reinsurance network, the Corporation has mobilized significant cumulative reinsurance capacity from the private reinsurance market. Through transactions across vital sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and healthcare, ICIEC continues to drive meaningful development impact across its Member States. Regarding the ICD, Dr. Khalid stated “Since its inception in 1999, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) has played a pivotal role in fostering development, empowering businesses, promoting entrepreneurship, and supporting sustainable economic growth. Its diversified investments have had a tangible impact on communities by enabling transformative projects, facilitating partnerships, and building capacity. Since inception, the corporation has achieved USD7.1 billion in approvals and over USD 5.6 billion in disbursements. ICD interventions cover various sectors, including finance, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, and energy, and it has investment operations in its member countries, underscoring the broad geographic and sectoral reach of ICD operations.”

On his part, Eng. Adeeb Al-Aama, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), stated, "The 14th edition of the Private Sector Forum reaffirmed the vital role of the private sector in fostering economic growth, generating employment, and reducing poverty in member countries. The active participation of the business investors greatly enriched discussions and strengthened collaborative efforts to promote economic resilience and business dynamism.

He added, “Since its launch in 2008, ITFC has extended over $96 billion USD in financing to OIC member countries, becoming the leading provider of trade solutions in the region. Of this, $20 billion USD was allocated to enhance SMEs competitiveness – combining financial support, technical assistance, and capacity building efforts to help these enterprises access regional and international markets.”

For more information, please visit the event website (www.IsDBG-PSF.org).

Media Contacts:

ICIEC:

Email: ICIEC-Communication@isdb.org

ITFC:

Tel: +966 12 646 8337

Fax: +966 12 637 1064

E-mail: ITFC@itfc-idb.org

THIQAH:

Email: THIQAH@isdb.org

Social Media:

Follow ICIEC on:

X: https://apo-opa.co/3SjWKmZ

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4gukr5Z

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4enKzhK

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/3QhqU9X

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4uMTOwI

Follow ICD on:

Twitter: @ICD_PS

LinkedIn: ICDPS

Facebook: icdps

Instagram: @icdps

YouTube: ICDPSTV

Follow ITFC on:

Twitter: @ITFCCORP

Facebook: @ITFCCORP

LinkedIn: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

Follow THIQAH on:

Twitter: @IDBGTHIQAH

Facebook: @IDBGTHIQAH

LinkedIn: IsDB Group Business Forum - THIQAH

About The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB):

Rated AAA by the major rating agencies of the world, the Islamic Development Bank is the pioneering multilateral development bank (MDB) of the Global South that has been working for over 50 years to improve the lives of the people and communities it serves by delivering impact at scale. The Bank brings together 57 Member Countries across four continents, touching the lives of nearly 1 of 4 people worldwide. It is committed to addressing development challenges and promoting collaboration to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by equipping people to drive their own green economic and sustainable social progress, putting planet-friendly infrastructure in place and enabling them to fulfil their potential. Headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, IsDB has 10 regional hubs and a center of excellence. Over the years, the Bank has evolved from a single entity into a group comprising: the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI); the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC); the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD); and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

About the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

Established in 1994, ICIEC seeks to strengthen economic relations and stimulate trade and investment among OIC member countries through the provision of risk mitigation instruments and financial solutions. It remains the world’s only multilateral insurer operating in compliance with Islamic Sharia.

ICIEC currently serves 50 countries and has maintained its "Aa3" insurance credit rating from Moody's for 17 consecutive years – the among credit and political risk insurers. It also received a first-time long-term credit rating of AA- from Standard&Poor's with a stable outlook. The Corporation’s resilience is underpinned by sound underwriting, reinsurance and risk management practices. To date, ICIEC has cumulatively insured over 121 billion USD in trade and investment across key sectors, including energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, visit: http://ICIECi.IsDB.org ,

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD):

A member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, ICD is a multilateral financial institution with an authorized capital is 4 billion USD, of which 2 billion USD is available for subscription. Its shareholders comprise the Islamic Development Bank, 56 member countries, and five public financial institutions.

Since its inception in 1999, the Corporation has played a pivotal role in fostering inclusive and sustainable growth through Shariah-compliant financing, cross-border investments, and vital infrastructure development. ICD has contributed significantly to enhancing the economic landscape of its member countries.

Website: https://ICD-PS.org

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

A member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, ITFC was established to promote trade among OIC member countries, contributing to their economic development and social well-being. Since commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided over 83 billion USD in trade finance, becoming a leader in delivering tailored trade solutions.

The Corporation’s mission is to serve as a catalyst for trade development, helping member countries access finance and capacity building programs to enhance competitiveness and global market integration.

About the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH):

THIQAH serves as the private sector interface of the IsDB Group, facilitating engagement and collaboration between the Group entities and businesses in member countries. Its core aim is to build an inclusive, strategic platform for dialogue, cooperation and partnerships focused on high potentials investment opportunities.

By leveraging IsDB Group resources, THIQAH offers support services and confidence to investors while promoting cross-border investment flows withing member countries. Website (www.IDBGBF.org)