President William Ruto has awarded citizenship to the Pemba Community.

He said this will give them the identity and recognition that they deserve.

The Head of State noted that the move will also facilitate the community to access public services.

“This, effectively, ends Pemba community’s statelessness and marginalisation that has lasted for close to 100 years.”

The official recognition of the Pemba was a pledge the President made during the election campaigns.

He also issued titled deeds to the community at the Karisa Maitha Stadium in Kilifi County.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Aisha Jumwa, Salim Mvurya, Kithure Kindiki, Zachariah Njeru, Ezekiel Machogu, Soipan Tuya, Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi, Governors Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), Fatuma Achani (Kwale) and MPs led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’ah and his deputy Owen Baya.

Earlier, in Kilifi Town, the President commissioned the Administration, Classrooms and Twin Laboratory Block at St Thomas Girls’ Secondary School.

He said education of girls has the power to transform communities and lessen gender parity.

“We undertake to disbursing more resources to the grassroots to support learning. This will help our children to fulfill their potential.”

In Magarini, the Head of State opened the Kichwa Cha Kati Fish Market and issued cheques to the fishing community.

He stated that the government has scaled up investment in the Blue Economy to unlock untapped potential at the Coast.

“In particular, value addition facilities, equipped with cold storage, will minimise losses and guarantee lucrative earnings to the residents,” he said.

Governor Mung’aro asked leaders not to engage in pointless protests.

“Let us be productive and work with Government in making Kenya a better country for all.”