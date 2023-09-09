In an unprecedented display of preparedness and cooperation, the Ministry of Health played a pivotal role in the just concluded Africa Climate Summit. The Ministry's commitment to safeguarding public health in the face of climate-related emergencies was evident through its strategic initiatives.

The Ministry took proactive measures by establishing three fully-equipped clinics onsite, staffed with dedicated personnel, a comprehensive array of pharmaceuticals, non-pharmaceutical supplies, and equipment. The clinics were strategically positioned to address any emergencies that could arise during the summit.

However, the success of these emergency services was not solely attributed to the Ministry. In a remarkable show of multi-disciplinary collaboration, various entities came together to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants. This collaboration included medical personnel from the Ministry and Nairobi City County, St. John's Ambulances, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Nairobi Hospital, Nairobi County Fire Brigade, the National Disaster Management Unit and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

As climate-related challenges continue to impact our world, the Ministry's proactive approach and the collaborative spirit demonstrated at the summit serve as a beacon of hope and resilience.