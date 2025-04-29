Principal Secretary for Medical Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ouma Oluga, made his inaugural visit to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) on 28th April 2025 to assess service delivery and progress towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

During the visit, Dr. Oluga commended MTRH for its leadership in providing specialized healthcare services, training, and research. He noted that the hospital treats over 1.5 million patients annually, performs more than 60,000 surgeries, and conducts over 2 million laboratory tests, positioning it among the most important health institutions in the country.

Touring key facilities including the Radiotherapy Centre, Renal Centre, Catheterisation Laboratory (Cathlab), and specialized MRI services, Dr. Oluga praised the hospital’s efforts to expand access to advanced medical care within the region.

He lauded MTRH’s partnerships with international institutions in North America and Europe, which continue to strengthen its clinical and research capacities. Dr. Oluga also highlighted the hospital’s successful integration of the Social Health Authority (SHA) model, which has improved insurance processing and patient access to care.

Emphasizing the Ministry’s focus on strengthening healthcare delivery, Dr. Oluga called for enhanced collaboration between referral hospitals and county health facilities. He noted that reducing patient congestion at MTRH requires building capacity in county hospitals to manage non-critical cases locally.

“There are three critical pillars in the health sector: restoring public trust, upholding integrity, and delivering quality services,” said Dr. Oluga. “Every health worker must understand their role in delivering efficient and dignified care.”

The Principal Secretary was received by MTRH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Philip Kirwa, Board Members, and senior management. He was accompanied by Mr. Douglas Bosire, Acting CEO of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council, and Ms. Agnes Tuiyot, representing the Chief Executive Officer of the Social Health Authority.

MTRH serves patients from 27 counties in Western Kenya, supporting a population of over 25 million people. Dr. Oluga affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting institutions like MTRH in delivering on the government’s healthcare agenda.