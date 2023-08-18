On August 17, 2023, Ambassador Andriy Pravednyk held a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Moses Wetangula.

The Sides exchanged their views on the current state of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Kenya and discussed a number of practical initiatives that contribute to the deepening of bilateral dialogue between our countries, including the Kenya’s possible joining of the “Peace Formula" initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Hon. Moses Wetangula was briefed on the current situation at the front and the heroic efforts of the defenders of our country to expel the Kremlin's minions from Ukrainian lands. Hon. Moses Wetangula expressed his sincere hope that peace will return to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Andrii Pravednyk also renewed the invitation to Speaker to participate in a number of important international events organized by the Government of Ukraine and received a positive response.

The parties agreed to maintain the practice of regular contacts in order to facilitate the implementation of previously reached agreements.