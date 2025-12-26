On this joyous Christmas Day, Jokpeme Joseph Omode, the esteemed Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Alexa News Network (Alexa.ng), has shared a heartfelt message celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ while extending profound appreciation to the platform’s partners, contributors, and dedicated readers across the globe.

In a special Christmas statement released early this morning and disseminated through Alexa News Network’s official channels, Omode described the day as “the most glorious celebration of divine love, redemption, and renewed hope for humanity.”

“Merry Christmas to all Christians in Nigeria, Africa, and around the world!” the message began. “Today, December 25, we commemorate the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ – the Light of the World who brought peace, joy, and salvation to mankind. May the profound blessings of this holy day envelop your families, fill your hearts with unspeakable joy, and strengthen your faith in these challenging times.”

Omode reflected on the enduring significance of Christmas, emphasizing its message of love, forgiveness, and compassion in a world still grappling with economic difficulties, social divisions, and global conflicts.

“As we gather with loved ones to share meals, exchange gifts, and sing carols, let us remember the true essence of Christmas: selfless love and service to others,” he wrote. “In the spirit of the season, may we reach out to the less privileged, comfort the grieving, and foster unity in our communities. The birth of Christ reminds us that no darkness is too deep for God’s light to penetrate.”

He acknowledged that the past year has been one of major transformation for Alexa News Network, especially with its expanding digital footprint, stronger editorial presence, and increasing readership across regions. Omode expressed profound appreciation to partners, collaborators, industry stakeholders, and institutional supporters whose trust and strategic engagement have helped strengthen the platform’s mission as a reliable and forward-looking news organization.

He also celebrated the growing community of readers — both longstanding followers and new audiences — who continue to engage with Alexa News Network across its platforms. He described them as “the heartbeat of the organization,” noting that their loyalty, engagement, feedback, and trust have been instrumental in driving innovation, improving editorial quality, and sustaining the organization’s commitment to ethical journalism and credible reporting.

Speaking further, Omode reaffirmed the network’s dedication to providing balanced, global-minded, and digitally-driven journalism that speaks to contemporary realities. He emphasized that Alexa News Network remains committed to stories that empower communities, broaden perspectives, amplify diverse voices, and connect audiences to relevant social, economic, cultural, and developmental conversations shaping the world today.

He used the Christmas occasion to reflect on the role of the media in promoting peace and social harmony. According to him, responsible journalism plays a vital role in nation-building, strengthening democracy, and fostering civic awareness. He expressed optimism that through collaboration, innovation, and continued commitment to truth, media organizations like Alexa News Network will keep contributing positively to society.

Omode also extended his appreciation to the editorial team, correspondents, content contributors, and creative partners who work tirelessly behind the scenes to deliver timely stories, features, and special reports. He praised their professionalism, resilience, teamwork, and unwavering dedication to journalistic excellence, describing them as key drivers of the network’s growth story.

In his Christmas message, he encouraged Christians and all celebrants to use the season as a time for renewed hope and reflection. He called on families and communities to embrace the spirit of generosity, compassion toward the less privileged, and collective support for one another. He further emphasized that the world continues to face social and economic challenges, making empathy and community care more important than ever.

Omode highlighted that Alexa News Network will continue to strengthen partnerships and build new strategic alliances across the media ecosystem, technology sector, creative industry, and global information networks. He affirmed that collaboration remains essential in today’s fast-changing digital environment, where innovation, content diversity, and responsible information sharing are key to audience growth and trust.

He also reiterated the platform’s long-term vision of expanding its global digital reach, strengthening multimedia storytelling, and deepening engagement with diasporic and international audiences. According to him, as the world becomes increasingly interconnected, news organizations must evolve to remain relevant, inclusive, and forward-thinking.

Expressing his gratitude once again, Omode dedicated the success of Alexa News Network to its readers, partners, advertisers, collaborators, and supporters who believe in the mission and direction of the organization. He encouraged all stakeholders to continue walking with the network as it enters a new phase of growth and global relevance in the coming year.

He concluded by wishing Christians across Nigeria and the world a joyful and peaceful Christmas celebration, filled with love, unity, and renewed hope for the future. He also extended warm season’s greetings to non-Christian readers and supporters, appreciating their shared humanity, solidarity, and commitment to peaceful coexistence.

“On behalf of the entire Alexa News Network family,” Omode said, “I celebrate our readers, partners, contributors, and supporters this Christmas season. May it be a time of blessing, gratitude, and reflection. We look forward to the future with optimism and remain committed to telling impactful stories that inform, inspire, and connect people across the world.”

“To our valued partners – advertisers, sponsors, collaborators, and stakeholders – I say a big thank you,” Omode stated. “Your unwavering belief in our vision of truthful, fearless, and people-centered journalism has been the backbone of our progress. Because of your support, we have been able to sustain operations, invest in cutting-edge technology, and deliver credible news to millions daily, even in the face of mounting challenges in the media industry.”

He extended special appreciation to readership of Alexa News Network: “To our ever-growing audience – the millions of readers who visit our website, use our mobile app, follow us on social media, and subscribe to our newsletters – thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your trust, engagement, shares, comments, and feedback are the lifeblood of Alexa News Network. You inspire us to uphold the highest standards of integrity and excellence. We do not take your loyalty for granted, and we remain committed to serving you with accurate, balanced, and timely reporting.”

Omode highlighted key achievements in 2025, including expanded investigative series on governance and corruption, enhanced multimedia storytelling, partnerships with global fact-checking networks, and the successful rollout of community outreach programs aimed at promoting media literacy among Nigerian youth.

“As we step into the final days of 2025 and look toward 2026, Alexa News Network pledges to continue shining the light on truth, amplifying marginalized voices, and contributing to national development through constructive journalism,” he assured.

Concluding on an inspirational note, Omode invoked the angelic proclamation: “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom His favor rests. May the peace of Christmas abide with you today and throughout the coming year.”

The Christmas message has generated widespread positive reactions online, with readers, fellow journalists, and public figures praising Omode’s thoughtful words and consistent leadership in ethical media practice. Alexa News Network has established itself as a leading independent digital news platform in Nigeria, renowned for its comprehensive coverage of politics, economy, entertainment, sports, health, and human-interest stories. The outlet continues to prioritize factual reporting and public interest journalism.

As families across Nigeria and the world celebrate Christmas today with church services, feasts, and festivities, Omode’s message stands as a unifying reminder of faith, gratitude, and shared humanity.