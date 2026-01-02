As the world welcomes the New Year, Jokpeme Joseph Omode, the visionary Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alexa News Network Limited (www.Alexa.ng), has released a heartfelt message celebrating the arrival of 2026 as a year of resilience, empathy, hope, and collective growth.

In his New Year address, Omode reflected on the challenges and triumphs of the past year, emphasizing the power of human resilience in overcoming adversity and the essential role of empathy in building stronger communities. "The dawn of a new year reminds us that resilience is not just survival—it is the quiet strength that turns trials into triumphs," Omode stated. "In 2025, we witnessed moments of profound difficulty across the globe, yet through empathy and shared humanity, we emerged stronger, more connected, and more determined."

Omode extended profound gratitude to the platform's partners, dedicated readers, and global audience for their unwavering support, which he described as the foundation of Alexa News Network's continued success. "To our esteemed partners, advertisers, collaborators, and stakeholders—your trust and strategic alliances have fueled our mission to deliver credible, impactful journalism," he said. "To our loyal readers, journalists, contributors, and supporters in Nigeria and around the world—you are the heartbeat of Alexa News Network. Your engagement, feedback, and loyalty have driven our growth, expanded our reach, and inspired us to uphold the highest standards of ethical reporting."

He particularly celebrated the global audience for embracing the platform's transition to a broader international focus following its recent rebranding to Alexa News Network. "Making it to this new year together fills us with immense hope and optimism for growth," Omode added. "Your readership has transformed us into a truly global voice, amplifying stories that empower, inform, and unite."

Looking ahead, Omode reaffirmed Alexa News Network Limited's commitment to balanced, insightful journalism that fosters understanding and positive change. "In 2026, let us embrace resilience to face challenges head-on and empathy to bridge divides. Together, we will continue telling stories that matter—stories of hope, progress, and shared prosperity."

Happy New Year from Jokpeme Joseph Omode and the entire Alexa News Network Limited team!