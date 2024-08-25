Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On August 24, commencing at 10:22 a.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with Hon. Mr. Maneesh Gobin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of the Republic of Mauritius who is visiting Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview is as follows.

  1. At the outset, Minister Kamikawa stated that Japan intends to continue to work together with Mauritius, an important partner in promoting a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP), towards the strengthening of the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region. In response, Minister Gobin stated that he was pleased to attend TICAD and expressed his support for FOIP. He also expressed his expectations for Japan's support for the establishment of its embassy in Tokyo.
  2. The two ministers concurred on continuing coordination in the areas of maritime security and the blue economy. The two ministers also confirmed that they would further cooperate towards the expansion of Japanese investment to Mauritius.
  3. The two ministers confirmed that Japan-Mauritius relations will be further developed towards TICAD 9 in the coming year.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.