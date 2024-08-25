On August 24, commencing at 10:22 a.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with Hon. Mr. Maneesh Gobin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of the Republic of Mauritius who is visiting Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview is as follows.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
- At the outset, Minister Kamikawa stated that Japan intends to continue to work together with Mauritius, an important partner in promoting a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP), towards the strengthening of the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region. In response, Minister Gobin stated that he was pleased to attend TICAD and expressed his support for FOIP. He also expressed his expectations for Japan's support for the establishment of its embassy in Tokyo.
- The two ministers concurred on continuing coordination in the areas of maritime security and the blue economy. The two ministers also confirmed that they would further cooperate towards the expansion of Japanese investment to Mauritius.
- The two ministers confirmed that Japan-Mauritius relations will be further developed towards TICAD 9 in the coming year.
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.
© ZAWYA 2024