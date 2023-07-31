This contribution will reach refugees and asylum seekers who have newly arrived in established camps in White Nile State, Gedaref, and Kassala in Sudan after fleeing Khartoum and other conflict areas. The funding will support the provision of lifesaving support for refugees to meet their basic needs and improve their wellbeing through emergency shelter kits and non-food item assistance.

“We are grateful to the Government and people of Japan for their continuing support to UNHCR and our operations in Sudan. Funding support is crucial for UNHCR as we remain committed to stay and deliver protection and assistance to refugees and the forcibly displaced in Sudan,” said Axel Bisschop, UNHCR Representative in Sudan. “The funding comes at a critical time where UNHCR operations are trying to scale up to respond to the large humanitarian needs in the country,” added Bisschop.

As the conflict in Sudan enters its fourth month, over 3.1 million people have already been displaced. The government estimates that over 187,000 refugees and asylum seekers have been forced to move to safer areas within the country since the start of the conflict. UNHCR has been providing immediate support and advocating with partners for their inclusion in services, including with WFP for food assistance distribution.

“I feel so sorry for the innocent civilians who have been forced to flee their homes. I sincerely hope that our contribution would help support vulnerable people, including refugees and IDPs,” said Takashi Hattori, Japan’s Ambassador to Sudan.

UNHCR remains present in Sudan and operational in locations such as White Nile, Gedaref, Kassala, and Blue Nile states, as well as new established presence in Port Sudan, Wadi Halfa, and Wad Madani. Smaller scale protection and assistance activities are being undertaken in parts of Darfur and Kordofan regions where the security situation allows.

In 2023, UNHCR Sudan is requesting $418.2 million for its operations in Sudan. At the end of June, UNHCR Sudan is only 22% funded.