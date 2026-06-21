The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (https://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a Shariah-based multilateral credit and political risk insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, has signed a Bank Master Policy (BMP) and Documentary Credit Insurance Policy (DCIP) with the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) on the sidelines of the IsDB Group 2026 Annual Meetings, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 16 to 19 June 2026.

Under these insurance policies, ICIEC will provide insurance cover for eligible trade finance transactions extended by NBB to entities located in ICIEC Member States and support the confirmation of letters of credit issued by banks in ICIEC Member States, helping facilitate cross-border trade while mitigating payment risks.

The partnership underscores ICIEC and NBB’s shared commitment to expanding trade finance, strengthening cross-border trade flows, and deepening economic cooperation among Member States. Through the provision of risk mitigation solutions, the agreement enhances confidence in international trade transactions, supports increased private sector engagement, and facilitates the efficient movement of essential goods and services across strategic markets.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, said: "Resilient trade ecosystems require strong financial institutions, trusted partnerships, and effective risk mitigation. These insurance policies with the National Bank of Bahrain bring these elements together, enabling greater confidence in cross-border transactions and expanding trade opportunities across ICIEC Member States. We are pleased to join forces with NBB in supporting businesses and facilitating the flow of trade that contributes to sustainable economic development."

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Email: ICIEC-Communication@isdb.org

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About ICIEC:

As a member of the rated Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and Shariah-compliant financial solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. ICIEC has led in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and stakeholders across its 51 Member States. For the 18th consecutive year, ICIEC maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top tier of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC's "AA-" long-term Issuer Credit and Financial Strength Rating for the third consecutive year, with a Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting practices, a robust global reinsurance network, and strong risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 138 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC's activities span several key sectors, including energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, Visit: https://ICIEC.IsDB.org