In reading Minister Hayashi's address on his behalf, State Minister Yamada touched upon the First Asia-Pacific and Africa Women's Economic Summit, in which the invitees will participate, expressing the expectation that there would be a lively discussion on important issues, such as food security, the environment and disaster management, especially measures for women and children, during the Summit.

The reception was attended by approximately 40 people, including the First Ladies and other guests from 6 African countries (Malawi, Tanzania, The Gambia, Burundi, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo), Ms. KISHIDA, the spouse of the Japanese Prime Minister, and Ms. NAKAMORI Fukuyo, the former Member of Parliament, etc.

On Monday 28 November, YAMADA Kenji, State Minister for Foreign Affairs attended a reception at the Iikura House to welcome the invitees of the Invitation Programme for Women Leaders in Asia, Pacific and Africa, on behalf of the host, Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa.

© Press Release 2022

