The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has reassured that the South Gauteng Deeds Office remains open and fully operational, despite recent media reports claiming the facility’s closure.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 1 July, the department acknowledged that while the facility is experiencing infrastructure challenges, services to the public and clients continue uninterrupted.

“The department has previously acknowledged the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) issues in the building, which include, sometimes, dysfunctional lifts, intermittent poor lighting, and other challenges.

“Additionally, we have indicated that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is in the process of securing a suitable building. It has been incorrectly reported by the media that services have been compromised,” the department said.

The department said the area, which is currently experiencing delays, is the data capturing after registration.

Despite these challenges, the department has assured that performance targets continue to be met and exceeded.

“In terms of the target of 95% of deeds and documents made available within seven days from the date of lodgements for execution, the office performance is at 97%. The office exceeded the target.

“In terms of the target of 95% of deeds delivered within 10 days from the date of registration, the office delivered 99% in 32 days. The backlog is due to the Occupational Health and Safety challenges,” the department said.

To address the situation, interim alternative working arrangements have been implemented to ensure business continuity, and additional measures are underway to address the data capturing backlog.

“Members of the public and clients requiring services at the South Gauteng Deeds Office are advised to note that the office is open and operational,” the department said.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).