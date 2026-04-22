The 11 GW Inga 3 hydropower project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is now approaching parliamentary review. Speaking during the Ministerial Dialogue on “Unlocking Africa’s Gas Supply for Global Energy Security” during the Invest in African Energy Forum 2026, Aimé Sakombi Molendo, Minister of Hydraulic Resources&Electricity, Democratic Republic of Congo, confirmed that the government is moving ahead with financing and implementation preparations for the project.

“We have been moving forward at the government’s request, and we have secured $275 million from the World Bank. I believe we should accelerate implementation as much as possible. Given all the stated characteristics, we may not even need traditional investors as such, but rather transformation partners to move very quickly,” Minister Sakombi Molendo said.

Inga 3 forms part of the broader Grand Inga complex on the Congo River, one of the largest hydropower sites in the world with a planned capacity of 44 GW. It is expected to deliver between 4.8 GW in its initial phase, with long-term expansion potential reaching up to 11 GW depending on phased development and transmission buildout. The project is designed not only to increase domestic electricity supply but also to enable large-scale electricity exports across Southern and Central Africa through high-voltage transmission corridors.

“We are now aligning institutions, partners and financing instruments to move into execution. This project is no longer theoretical; it is entering implementation,” he added.

The discussion broadened to Africa’s wider energy landscape, including gas, electricity and regional integration efforts. Clotaire Kondja, Minister of Petroleum and Gas, Gabonese Republic, highlighted Gabon’s focus on leveraging natural gas.

“We are entering a phase where gas infrastructure is not only about exports but about domestic industrial transformation. The opportunity is to build integrated value chains that support long-term competitiveness,” Minister Kondja said.

From an institutional gas perspective, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), underscored Africa’s strategic role in global gas supply. “Natural gas is central to energy security and industrial development. Africa holds significant resources, but unlocking them requires stable frameworks, investment confidence, and regional cooperation,” Mshelbila stated.

“Africa’s energy future will depend on execution, not just resources. The question is whether we can build integrated systems that connect generation, gas supply, and industrial demand across borders,” Mshelbila concluded.