The 2024 Jeep® Wagoneer S (www.Jeep.com), the brand’s first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV), which will launch initially in the U.S. and Canada, delivers 4xe capability, impressive performance credentials, a sleek aerodynamic design and state-of-the-art technology; Jeep Wagoneer S delivers exhilarating performance with 600 horsepower, more than 800 Nm of immediate torque for lightning-quick 0-60 mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds and range of more than 300 miles (these data refer to US spec and US cycle only); Jeep brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain traction management system features five distinct drive modes: Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, for all weather and road conditions; Debuting first, the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition features elegant black cues, reimagined seven-slot illuminated grille, 20-inch wheels and standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof (Launch Edition to be US only); Tech-integrated interior with 45 inches of usable screen space – best-in-class among EVs – with segment-exclusive interactive front passenger screen, premium heated and ventilated front and rear seats and segment-exclusive 19-speaker, 1,160-watt McIntosh audio system; Available in Jeep brand dealerships in US starting in the second half of 2024, the Wagoneer S will later be available in markets around the world.

The Jeep® brand is charging into the electrified SUV segment with the reveal of its first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV) – the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition (US only). The all-new, all-electric 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S will launch first in the U.S. and Canada in the second half of 2024 and later be available in markets around the world.

The Jeep Wagoneer S is offered exclusively as a BEV with a range of more than 300 miles on a single charge, delivering 600 horsepower, lightning-quick 0-60 mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds and more than 800 Nm of instant torque. Impressive performance credentials paired with the Jeep brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain traction management system, Jeep Wagoneer S instills driving confidence and traction for all weather and road conditions (these data refer to US spec and US cycle only).

“The launch of the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S marks a new chapter in the storied history of the Jeep brand,” said Antonio Filosa, Jeep brand CEO. “Building upon nearly a century of innovation and design, this first global EV will introduce a whole new generation of owners to an experience that is distinctly Jeep and 100% electric in every way. With new energy in the Jeep vehicle lineup, ranging from EV to V-8, customers have never had more freedom to choose their own adventure.”

Charge your way: Effortless charging solutions

To make charging of this first global Jeep brand BEV quick and easy for customers, the Jeep Wagoneer S carries an efficient 400-volt, 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack that allows owners to charge the vehicle from 20% to 80% in 23 minutes (with DC fast charger).

Every Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition includes a 48-amp Level 2 home charger or public charging credits of equal value through Free2move Charge, Stellantis’ 360-degree charging ecosystem, making it easy for customers to always be charged by delivering seamless charging and energy management. Wagoneer S customers can access the Free2move Charge app to conveniently search for charging stations, activate the charging session and keep track of charging history (US only).

Electrified architecture delivers outstanding performance, 4xe capability, and comfort

The foundation for the segment-leading characteristics of the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S is the highly flexible, BEV-native STLA Large platform . Jeep brand designers and engineers flexed the STLA Large platform to adjust the length, width, suspension and powertrain configurations to tailor it specifically for the Jeep Wagoneer S to deliver instant torque and lightning-quick acceleration.

Standard, all-electric, four-wheel drive delivers composed driving dynamics both on-road and in a variety of road conditions. Stellantis-designed electric drive modules (EDMs) independently power the front and rear wheels for instant torque response, while the Jeep brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain traction management system features five distinct driving modes: Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand.

The Jeep Wagoneer S’s 3-in-1 EDMs combine the electric motor, gearing and power electronics into a single, compact unit that is both powerful and efficient. The front EDM is equipped with wheel disconnects to reduce energy draw when cruising and to help optimize range.

The use of new technologies and techniques played a crucial role in the overall development of the Jeep Wagoneer S. To improve the driving experience and reduce the overall noise and vibration levels to create a quiet interior cabin and a smooth ride, the Jeep engineering team improved body torsion stiffness by 35% over previous midsize-segment Jeep brand SUVs for superior ride, handling and effective response to driver input.

Premium exterior design sets new standard for all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S

A vehicle forged from premium heritage, innovation and refinement, the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S is set to blaze its own path with its elevated style, sleek sophistication and unwavering confidence. The SUV’s exterior design is an intelligent combination of harmonious proportions, modern 4xe capability and aerodynamic efficiency that reimagines the Jeep brand’s functional side for today’s electrification era.

The front fascia is artfully punctuated by a reimagined, seven-slot grille, transforming the functionality of breathing to seeing. No longer needed to allow airflow and cooling, the enclosed grille now illuminates the line-of-sight when approaching the vehicle. New striking ambient cast-lighting is inspired by modern architecture and delivers a distinguishable appearance even miles down the road.

Aerodynamic surfacing is pronounced through the precise slope and curvature of the hood and windshield, both angled for optimal performance and efficiency at high speeds. A sloping roofline cascades beneath a cantilevered rear spoiler, bridging function and aesthetics with its signature Wagoneer silhouette.

Debuting first for the 2024 model year, the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition will be exclusively outfitted with elegant dark accent cues. Delivering style and customization straight from the factory, the Launch Edition features 20-inch Gloss Black wheels, as well as Gloss Black and dark neutral gray exterior elements throughout. Noticeably absent is the use of chrome, as the design team looked to incorporate more environmentally friendly processes and materials. Satin-painted accent trim and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience round out the exterior appearance details (US only).

Holistically efficient design approach

When it comes to an all-electric vehicle, aerodynamics is a crucial component to the overall design equation. Jeep brand designers and engineers set aggressive goals to reach optimal aerodynamic performance for maximum efficiency, range and performance while maintaining its sleek, premium appearance. By utilizing state-of-the-art tools and a rigorous testing and development process, including state-of-the-art wind tunnels, the team achieved a coefficient of drag (C D ) of 0.29, which is the lowest C D ever for a Jeep vehicle and approximately 15% better than the average SUV.

Structurally, the roof and rear liftgate spoiler are angled to minimize wake size. The vehicle’s flush pocket door handles, rear wing and integrated fins help guide air flow around the vehicle and control the separation point at the rear. Additionally, an integrated system of underbody shields, three-dimensional shaped front tire spats and unique side-sill design all direct airflow smoothly around the tires and to the rear of the vehicle for minimum drag. All of which contribute to the Wagoneer S being the most aerodynamic Jeep brand SUV ever.

The art of interior design: A seamless integration between luxury and technology

As the pioneers and creators of the industry’s first modern luxury SUV, the iconic 1963 Jeep Wagoneer was a cut above the competition, breaking new ground and ushering in the widespread adoption of utility vehicles. Six decades later, the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S continues to push boundaries and evolve the iconic Jeep brand with a new embrace of technology, luxury and innovation.

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S builds upon the Jeep brand’s legacy of world-class interiors that exemplify the art of travel. It’s tech-integrated interior is equally impressive as its performance numbers, with a best-in-class usable screen space of more than 45 inches, segment-exclusive interactive front passenger screen, artisan details and elegant appointments.

Building upon current-generation Jeep Grand Wagoneer design cues, the sleek, linear cockpit is fully digital with modern controls and interfaces. The focal point of the front cabin is a cross-car wing sculpture with a visually continuous display that spans the entire width of the front instrument panel with wine red accent stitching and chiseled metal decorative trim. The architecturally impactful, integrated 12.3-inch center display is framed by a rich mix of materials, including a refined cross-metal deco trim applique with a glazed laced pattern.

There are several new details throughout the interior, including a performance-inspired, wine red-stitched steering wheel with a flat-bottom design and twin spoke. The steering wheel introduces a new Cabo vinyl anti-microbial surface coating, making it easier to keep the vehicle clean.

The electronic door releases, which are new for the Jeep brand, can be activated with ease by the light touch of a thumb. A newly relocated start button is surrounded by a die-cast zinc metal marked with a fine, navigational haptic textured pattern.

The Launch Edition comes standard with a full suite of customizable LED lighting with daytime/nighttime settings, plus active, direct ambient lighting with up to 64 selectable colors. The spacious, five-passenger Jeep Wagoneer S is the only BEV in its segment to have standard heated and exclusive standard ventilated rear seats (US only).

Segment-exclusive McIntosh sound system

Audiophiles looking for a premium, immersive sound system need look no further than the new Jeep Wagoneer S. Thanks to a segment-exclusive partnership with McIntosh, signature audio performance is delivered through a custom-tuned, 19-speaker system. Powered by a 1,160-watt amplifier and 12-inch subwoofer for outstanding bass quality, the high-performance system delivers an immersive experience, making all vehicle occupants feel like they’re in the recording studio with their favorite artists.

Purposeful design equation

The front cockpit of the Jeep Wagoneer S is adorned with several new details, including a new black ceramic-coated aluminum with haptic applique that appears on many of the vehicle’s touch points. Featured prominently on the driver control center, the exclusive navigational tactile pattern is cool to the touch and has a porcelain-like feel. Soft-wrapped doors are accentuated with decorative trim, including chiseled cross-metal accents to match the front instrument panel.

The use of recycled resources and materials were consciously integrated into the Jeep Wagoneer S. The seating, console, doors and instrument panel surfaces feature a non-leather synthetic material. Additional appointments include a premium microfiber suede headliner and premium carpets comprised of recycled pre- and post-consumer materials.

Safer, smarter technology delivers immersive driving experience

Leading the way in its class among all EVs, the all-new 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S features more than 45 inches of high-definition sculpted screen space, including a segment-exclusive 10.25-inch front interactive passenger display that talks directly to the Uconnect 5 system, allowing the front passenger to provide the driver with directions with a quick touch of the screen.

The Jeep Wagoneer S driver will experience elevated driving and seamless connectivity through an all-new standard 12.3-inch driver cluster designed to be intuitive and visually impactful based on customer feedback. Working with the standard integrated navigation system, new dynamic road views better assist the driver and augment the vehicle’s standard autonomous driving system. It also features a refined set of menus, including BEV-specific elements, such as charge level, battery health and available power. When parked and plugged in, the Jeep Wagoneer S cluster will display the current charging status, which is activated when the remote key is sensed.

The standard 12.3-inch center display houses the award-winning Uconnect 5 system, offering new levels of clarity. The screen is more responsive and provides better visibility than previous generations, specifically related to readability of maps, cameras and widgets. An expansive range of saturated color and backlighting also allow better projection of system apps.

The Jeep Wagoneer S also includes Jeep Connect services as part of the Jeep app, which helps owners understand and access details, such as the vehicle’s available remaining charge. For instance, with the Dynamic Range Mapping feature, once a destination is entered into the navigation, software algorithms calculate and visually display the range that can be traveled based on the vehicle’s state of charge.

Safety, security, and premium owner benefits = driving confidence

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S delivers a combination of more than 170 standard safety and security features that help make instrumentation easier to see and aid in collision avoidance with advanced driver-assist technology. Features on the Launch Edition include Active Driving Assist, Intersection Collision Assist, Drowsy Driver Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Surround View camera.

With a flexible architecture and open software-defined platform, the Jeep Wagoneer S can receive innovative features and services, including additional automated driving, performance and other technologies via over-the-air (OTA) updates. With OTA updates, the vehicle will continue to evolve.

Jeep Wagoner S customers are automatically enrolled in Jeep Wave, a premium loyalty program filled with benefits and perks, including dedicated 24/7 support.