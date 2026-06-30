As Nigeria’s energy sector enters a new phase defined by indigenous leadership, local operators are increasingly taking control of mature assets, accelerating marginal field development, and deploying capital into infrastructure that supports long-term production growth. From offshore developments and gas monetization to asset acquisitions and field optimization, this transformation will take center stage at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, where some of Nigeria’s most influential energy executives are confirmed participants.

At the forefront of this shift is Seplat Energy, Nigeria’s largest independent producer, which continues to expand its upstream and gas portfolio following its landmark acquisition of ExxonMobil’s Nigerian subsidiary. The company’s 2030 strategy targets 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and more than 1 billion standard cubic feet per day of domestic gas production, supported by key developments including the ANOH gas processing plant, which achieved first gas in January 2026. Incoming CEO Effiong Okon, alongside CFO and Executive Director Eleanor Adaralegbe, will represent Seplat Energy at AEW 2026, sharing insights into the company’s next phase of production growth, gas expansion and capital allocation strategy.

Other indigenous operators are demonstrating that mature assets can continue to deliver significant value through targeted investment and operational efficiency. SunTrust Atlantic Energies has been producing from the Umusadege field in OML 56 since 2008, generating more than 54 million barrels of crude while sustaining output of around 10,000 bpd. Founder, CEO and President Dr. Ugo Okafor will join AEW 2026 to discuss financing strategies, indigenous asset development and the role of patient capital in Africa’s upstream sector.

Meanwhile, Lekoil Nigeria is illustrating how indigenous operators can transform marginal fields into integrated production and infrastructure hubs. Through its Otakikpo asset, the company has commissioned Nigeria’s first indigenous onshore crude export terminal in nearly five decades, while expanding gas-to-power infrastructure and advancing the commercialization of additional discoveries, including OPL 310. Executive Director and Chief Technical Officer Samuel Olotu will contribute to discussions on infrastructure development, asset optimization and the future of indigenous operations.

A new generation of indigenous producers is also accelerating Nigeria’s offshore production growth. Emadeb Exploration&Production achieved first oil at the Ibom Field in 2025, marking the first shallow-water offshore development in more than 15 years. With over $100 million already invested and further drilling campaigns planned, the company reflects growing confidence among Nigerian-owned upstream players. Managing Director Dr. Oluwasegun Ogunsanya will speak at AEW 2026, sharing perspectives on accelerating project execution and scaling offshore development.

Beyond production growth, financial innovation and structured investment are becoming increasingly important as indigenous operators assume larger roles in Nigeria’s hydrocarbon sector. Pan Ocean Oil Corporation and the Newcross Group exemplify this shift, expanding across producing assets, gas infrastructure and export logistics. Group CFO Dr. Oluseyi Oladapo will participate at AEW 2026, offering perspectives on project financing, asset acquisitions and the capital structures required to sustain Nigeria’s next phase of upstream development.

“The future of Nigeria’s energy sector will be shaped by the strength, innovation and investment capacity of its indigenous operators. These companies are not only sustaining production from mature fields but are building a more resilient African energy industry,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Taking place in Cape Town from October 12–16, AEW 2026 will convene Nigeria’s leading independent operators alongside investors, regulators and global energy stakeholders to explore the strategies driving upstream transformation and the broader rise of indigenous leadership across Africa’s oil and gas sector.