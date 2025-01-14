With aims to increase oil production to 500,000 barrels per day by 2025, the Republic of Congo continues to spearhead an integrated hydrocarbon development model that supports its position as one of sub-Saharan Africa’s top petroleum producers. Recent upstream developments underscore a strong commitment by petroleum products companies, such as Imperatus Energy, to revitalize exploration and production across key permits throughout the country.

At the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 – taking place in Brazzaville from March 25-26, 2025 – Imperatus Energy will participate as a Gold Sponsor, where they are expected to discuss ongoing efforts to support the development of petroleum in the Congo.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, scheduled for March 25-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional opportunities in energy and infrastructure. The event will highlight the latest gas-to-power transformation projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

With a focus delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions to meeting Africa’s evolving needs, Imperatus Energy is a premier player in the region’s oil and gas industry. The company provides cutting-edge solutions that support upstream infrastructure and address the unique challenges of energy projects in Africa.

In the Republic of Congo, Imperatus Energy supplies and exports petroleum products, including LNG, crude oil and derivatives. The company also offers refined products solutions, transportation services and acts as an intermediary between producers and customers, while providing essential storage, bunkering, transit and consignment services to ensure efficient and reliable energy distribution across the Central African region.

As the country’s largest energy event, CEIF 2025 offers a strategic platform for industry service companies and international investors to engage ahead of the country’s strategy to boost production and bolster its position as sub-Saharan Africa’s fourth largest oil producer. As such, Imperatus Energy’s sponsorship is poised to highlight the company’s strategy to leverage local expertise and contribute to the economic and energy development of the continent.