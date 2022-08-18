HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Gabonese Republic, Ali Bongo Ondimba, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, HM the King expresses, in His personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, his best wishes of happiness to Mr. Ali Bongo and prosperity to the Gabonese people.

The Sovereign wrote: "I am convinced that our concerted actions will contribute to further deepen the close ties of friendship and solidarity that already characterize the excellent relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Gabonese Republic".

HM the King also assured the President of the Gabonese Republic of his firm determination to continue strengthening "our exceptional cooperation, both at the bilateral and continental levels".