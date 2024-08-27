Launched in Krakow, Poland, in 2003, the PSI celebrated its 20th Anniversary in May 2023. States become part of the PSI by publicly endorsing the PSI Statement of Interdiction Principles, making voluntary political commitments to impede and stop shipments of illicit WMD, delivery systems, and related materials flowing to and from states and non-state actors of proliferation concern. PSI-endorsing States also adopt streamlined procedures for rapid information exchange and strengthen relevant national and international laws and frameworks.

A highlight of the PSI African Political Meeting and Outreach Event was the release of the Marrakesh Declaration by Morocco and the United States. The Declaration underscored the importance of the Initiative in addressing the threats posed by trafficking in Weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and related items within the African region and encouraged regional countries’ PSI endorsements. Guinea-Bissau is the eighth country to endorse the PSI at or following the PSI African Political Meeting and Outreach Event, bringing the total number of African endorsers to 14.

The Republic of Guinea-Bissau has conveyed to Morocco its endorsement of the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) following its attendance at the PSI African Political Meeting and Outreach Event, co-hosted by Morocco and the United States January 31-February 2, 2024, in Marrakesh, Morocco. The United States welcomes Guinea-Bissau’s endorsement and participation in the Initiative and looks forward to working with the Government of Guinea-Bissau to advance the counterproliferation goals of the PSI and its Statement of Interdiction Principles. Guinea-Bissau is the 114th state to endorse the PSI.

