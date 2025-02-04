The Presidency, Republic of Ghana


The National Tripartite Committee has begun negotiations to determine the 2025 minimum wage and the base pay for the 2025.

The Committee, which includes employers, organised labour and government representatives, is expected to conclude discussions by the end of April, in line with the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act.

A statement signed by the Acting Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, urged members to work expeditiously to meet the deadline to inform the 2025 Budget.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.