The Odomna family of Ekumfi Otuam and Ekumfi Asaman, have launched yet another sharp inquest into the unclear circumstances that led to the mysterious death of the late former President, Professor John Evans Atta-Mills.

Speaking upon a visit to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House today, Kyidomhemaa of Ekumfi Traditional Council and Queenmother of the Odomna Family of Ekumfi Otuam and Asaman, Nanahemaa Enyimfuaa III, in the company of the Head of the Odomna Family from which the late President hails, Abusuapanin Kobina Biney, said, it remains a key worry of the entire maternal family of the Late President that after 10years since the venerable Professor passed, no member of the family can mention what happened to him because none of them has sighted his autopsy report.

According to her, “it is a constant headache, that no member of the family can confidently answer the simple question of how and why the late President died and indeed, what actually killed him.”

“Till date we as family are not able to tell if the doctor had said, he broke an arm, his neck or what specific medical defect and circumstances caused his death. I therefore plead with you Mr. President, on behalf of my stool and on behalf of the entire family to assist us get the autopsy report of President Mills, so that we can amply explain to the family and to our generations born and unborn, what killed President Mills and lay to rest the hazy circumstances surrounding his death.”

The family was grateful to President Akufo-Addo, for restoring the dignity of the Asomdwee Park, where the former President is buried.

“The extent of neglect by those who took over from Prof Mills was so bad that Asomdwee Park became the prime location for petty drug peddlers and lunatics”, the Head of Clan, Abusuapanin Kobina Biney, said.

They appealed for jobs for the youth of the area and the readiness of the traditional authorities of the area to make land available for an edifice at Ekumfi Otuam in honour of their departed relative and former President of the Republic.