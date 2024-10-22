The Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area of the Volta Region, Torgbuiga Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII, has commended the Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for engaging in a decent campaign, based on issues.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to Peki, in the South Dayi Constituency, as part of the NPP Flagbearer's campaign tour, Torgbuiga Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII, said, since Dr. Bawumia was elected Flagbearer of the NPP, he has observed that the Vice President has introduced a new form of campaigning on issues, which has contributed in changing the status quo of politics of insults in the country.

"This particular year's political activity has taken a new turn and I take a special notice of it," said the Paramount Chief.

"In the past, political activities had been turbulent and full of insults, and things that are not palatable for our children to learn from."

"Before Alhaji Bawumia was elected to lead the NPP, the trend had started. Even people who had not declared themselves candidates, started with insults and threats but since he joined the fray, we noticed that his campaign has always been issue-based and this has changed the landscape of our campaigning for now,"

"Yes we still hear a few threats here and there, a few insults here and there. But what had been the status quo has changed and I think we need to commend the Flagbearer of the NPP for this."

Torgbuiga Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII said his comments were not intended to flatter Dr. Bawumia, but rather, a sincere observation.

"Those who know me know that I don't flatter people. If I need to tell you, you're a fool, I will look into your face and tell you, you are a fool. So whatever I say should not be taken as if because the Vice President is here, I want to flatter him."