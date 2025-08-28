Genesis Energy Group will participate as a Bronze Partner at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. The company is set to showcase its expanding clean energy portfolio and strategic partnerships that are accelerating renewable deployment and energy access across Africa.

In June 2025, Genesis signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Desert Technologies Industries Factory to develop and deploy solar and battery storage solutions across the continent, with a pipeline exceeding 4.5 GW. The company has also partnered with Global Citizen on the Scaling Up Renewables in Africa campaign – designed to mobilize resources, drive policy reform and expand access to clean power – while signing an MoU with USAID to mobilize $10 billion for renewable projects.

Genesis’ ongoing initiatives include supplying 334 MW to the Port Harcourt Refinery in Nigeria, advancing a 1 GW solar rollout in the West African Economic and Monetary Union, and developing the Lagos Green Hydrogen Park. These build on the company’s 2024 partnership with BPA Komani to scale battery storage solutions across Africa.

Under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Akinwole II Omoboriowo – who will speak at AEW 2025 – Genesis Energy Group continues to strengthen its role as a key player in Africa’s clean energy transition through project development, financing and high-impact partnerships.

“Genesis Energy’s growing portfolio of renewable projects underscores its role in driving Africa’s clean energy transition. By mobilizing capital and deploying innovative solutions, Genesis is advancing energy access, sustainability and long-term growth,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

Participation at AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies reinforces Genesis Energy Group’s commitment to shaping Africa’s energy future. By engaging with investors, governments and industry leaders in Cape Town, the company aims to catalyze new partnerships and unlock opportunities that will accelerate clean energy development across the continent.

African Energy Week (AFW):

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.