As artificial intelligence (AI) drives an unprecedented surge in data processing, one constraint is becoming increasingly clear: power. Data centers – the backbone of AI – require vast, stable and continuous energy supply. For Africa, this challenge intersects with an opportunity. The continent’s abundant natural gas resources could position it as a future hub for AI infrastructure – if supply can be effectively mobilized.

Africa holds over 600 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, representing a significant share of global supply. Yet despite this abundance, the continent consumes only a fraction domestically, with much of production historically geared toward exports.

At the same time, Africa’s digital infrastructure remains underdeveloped. The continent accounts for just 0.6% of global data center capacity – despite representing nearly 20% of the world’s population. Total installed capacity stands at roughly 1.2 GW across active, planned and pipeline projects, with only about 360 MW currently operational.

Demand, however, is accelerating rapidly. Africa’s data center needs are expected to increase 3.5 to 5.5 times by 2030, requiring up to $10–20 billion in investment. Power demand is rising in parallel, growing at 20–25% annually and projected to reach 8,000 GWh in the coming years.

This is where natural gas becomes critical. Unlike intermittent renewables, gas-fired power offers dispatchable, baseload energy – making it particularly suited to the always-on requirements of data centers. Globally, data centers already consume around 1.5% of total electricity, with demand growing at roughly 12% annually, far outpacing overall electricity consumption. In emerging markets, where grid reliability is inconsistent, this reliability advantage becomes even more important.

Major gas projects across Africa underscore the scale of potential supply. Mozambique’s offshore developments – among the largest globally – are expected to produce over 13 million tons per year of LNG, while Nigeria continues expanding its gas monetization strategy around its 200+ trillion cubic feet of reserves. Meanwhile, new producers such as Senegal and Mauritania are entering the market with large-scale LNG developments.

The opportunity is not simply about exporting gas, but about using it domestically to power industrialization and digital infrastructure. Today, Africa exports energy while still facing chronic power shortages, creating a disconnect between resource wealth and economic development.

Bridging this gap could redefine the continent’s trajectory. Gas-to-power projects, integrated with data center development, offer a pathway to anchor digital infrastructure in energy-rich regions. Countries such as Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria are particularly well positioned, while emerging producers like Mozambique and Senegal could embed domestic supply into new industrial and digital hubs from the outset.

This convergence is now moving to the forefront of industry discussions. At African Energy Week 2026, the AI and Data Center Track will focus on how power – particularly natural gas – can underpin the continent’s digital expansion. As AI infrastructure scales, the track highlights a central reality: without reliable, scalable energy, Africa risks missing out on the next wave of global digital investment.

“This is not just an energy discussion – it’s an economic strategy,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “AI data centers require constant, reliable power at scale, and natural gas is the only resource Africa has today that can deliver that immediately. If we align gas development with digital infrastructure, we can industrialize, create jobs and position Africa as a serious player in the global AI economy.”

Still, challenges remain. Infrastructure gaps, pricing constraints and regulatory uncertainty continue to limit domestic gas utilization. Without coordinated investment in pipelines, power plants and digital infrastructure, the continent risks continuing its role as an energy exporter while importing digital services.

As AI drives a new wave of energy demand, natural gas is emerging as a critical enabler of digital infrastructure. For Africa, the challenge – and opportunity – is to turn that advantage into global competitiveness.