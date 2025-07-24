The Republic of Gambia reiterated its support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara region and for the Autonomy Initiative as the only solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

This clear and consistent stance was reaffirmed in a joint communiqué issued following talks held Wednesday in Rabat between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Sering Modou Njie.

In the joint communiqué, the Gambian Foreign Minister "reaffirmed Gambia’s support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over its entire territory, including the Sahara region," and "reiterated the Republic of Gambia’s full support for the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as the only credible, serious, and realistic solution to this issue."

The Gambian Minister also "praised the growing international consensus, driven by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in support of the Autonomy Plan and Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara," while recalling "the opening of the Consulate General of the Republic of Gambia in Dakhla in January 2020", the first consulate general to open in Dakhla.