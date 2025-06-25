The Ministry of Health has organized a training of trainers program to introduce a vaccination initiative aimed at controlling Hepatitis B, a virus that causes liver inflammation and is transmitted vertically from mother to child. Representatives from regional health branches, vaccination program heads, and partners are participating in the training.

Mr. Tedros Yihdego, Head of the National Vaccination Program at the Ministry of Health, stated that the objective of the training is to enhance understanding of the vaccination program, which is set to begin on 1 August and will administer the vaccine within the first 24 hours of birth.

Dr. Nonso Ejiofor, WHO Representative in Eritrea, and Dr. Nande Putta, Chief of Child Survival and Development at UNICEF, noted that in Eritrea due to the equal implementation of the vaccination program in both urban and rural areas, the rates of infection and death have significantly declined. They expressed full support for the program.

Mr. Tedros also expressed confidence that the national program will be successfully implemented through the coordinated participation of all relevant institutions.