In collaboration with the Sudanese Albeser Ophthalmologists team, successful cataract surgery was performed on more than 400 patients at Keren Hospital between 21 and 26 August.

Mr. Alem Zekarias, Director of National Blindness Control at the Ministry of Health, said that diagnostic treatment was provided to 2,500 patients, 427 underwent cataract surgery, and the others received medicines and eyeglasses.

Mr. Alem explained that although cataract surgeries are performed with internal capacity, the cooperation with the Sudanese Albeser Ophthalmologists team aims to ease the burden on hospitals, as well as promote knowledge sharing and technology transfer. He also urged those with eye problems to seek early treatment and to regularly follow up on their condition.

The beneficiary patients commended the surgical opportunity that restored their vision.

Similar eye surgeries, in collaboration with the Sudanese Albeser Ophthalmologists team, were conducted last week at Adi-Keih Hospital.