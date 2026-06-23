Mr. Berhane Gebrezgiabhier, head of secondary schools at the education office in the Southern Red Sea Region, reported that the students’ summer work program that commenced in the region on 8 June is progressing well.
Mr. Berhane further said that about 590 high school students are taking part in this year’s students’ summer work program.
The program includes planting tree seedlings, water and soil conservation activities, planting mangrove trees on islands and seashores, among other activities.
Mr. Ali Ahmed, forestation expert at the Forestry and Wildlife Authority in the region, and Mr. Haileab Tewoldemedhin, mangrove tree development expert, noting the advantages of mangrove trees, said that there is a program to plant a number of mangrove trees on Fatma Island.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.