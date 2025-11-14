Nationals in Switzerland, the US, and the Republic of South Africa conducted discussions aimed at enhancing organizational capacity and contribution to national affairs.

At the meeting conducted on 9 November in Geneva, Switzerland, in which heads of all national organizations took part, participants reviewed their annual activities and discussed future programs. The meeting, which coincided with the inauguration of “Nakfa Hall,” was attended by about 150 heads of various national organizations.

Mr. Habtom Zeray, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland and Eritrea’s Permanent Representative to the Human Rights Council and other international institutions, gave a briefing on efforts exerted to develop the capacity of the Embassy as well as to expand the provision of services, highlighting the results achieved so far.

Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, head of Public and Community Affairs, presented a report focusing on activities implemented in 2025, including strengths and challenges encountered. He also outlined programs for 2026.

Similarly, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the US, and Ms. Hadinet Keleta, head of Public and Community Affairs, conducted a meeting with nationals in Dallas focusing on organizational and national issues, as well as the 2026 Eritrean Festival.

At the meeting, nationals conducted extensive discussions on the significance of organization, strengthening and expanding national associations, and the objective situation in the homeland.

Likewise, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa and Southern African countries, Mr. Saleh Omar conducted a seminar for nationals in Johannesburg focusing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional developments.