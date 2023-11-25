The construction of a new dirt road connecting Adegolbo, Adi-Quala sub-zone, with Mai-Mine sub-zone has been finalized.

Already, Harat Transportation Company has commenced providing public transportation services along the 55-kilometer road that was completed with the support of machinery at a cost in excess of 6.7 million Nakfa.

The inaugural ceremony organized on 23 November was attended by Brig. Tekle Kiflai, Commander of the Central Command, Mr. Habteab tesfatsion, Governor of the Southern Region, as well as Ms. Amete Neguse, secretary of the PFDJ in the region.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Abraham Haile, the administrator of Mai-Mine sub-zone, the completion of the road’s construction and the launch of the transportation service by Harat Transportation Company will significantly facilitate the daily lives of the residents in the area.

Additionally, Lt. Col. Abraham urged the residents to conduct routine road maintenance checks to ensure its continued viability.

Adegolbo located at the Mereb River bank is 60 km south of Adi-Quala.