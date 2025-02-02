Increased public awareness on health issues and improved healthcare services have significantly reduced the mortality rate of mothers and children. This was reported by Dr. Abdelaziz Mohammed-Seid, a surgical expert at Teseney Hospital, during meetings with residents of Teseney, Golij, Haikota, and Forto Sawa sub-zones.

Dr. Abdelaziz revealed that in 2024, 1,719 pregnant women delivered their babies in health facilities. He further noted that sustained awareness-raising activities and vaccination programs conducted at both health facilities and village levels have played a crucial role in reducing maternal and child mortality rates.

Emphasizing the negative consequences of underage marriages and female genital mutilation, Dr. Abdelaziz called for stronger participation from stakeholders in ongoing efforts to address these issues.

In related news, Dr. Habteselasie Zerizgi, head of Orotta National Referral Hospital, reported that efforts at the Orotta Maternity Hospital to safeguard the health of mothers and infants have greatly improved the safety of pregnant women during delivery. He highlighted that alongside its routine services, the hospital is conducting both practical and theoretical awareness-raising activities.

Dr. Habteselasie advised pregnant women to visit health facilities for check-ups between 8 to 12 times throughout their pregnancies to ensure better maternal health outcomes.