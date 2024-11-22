A capacity-building training program was conducted for leaders of national organizations in Germany.

Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, emphasized the importance of the training in enhancing participants’ understanding of national development programs and fostering their active contribution and participation.

The event highlighted the tradition of providing political training during the armed struggle for independence, underscoring the need for its continued implementation to further strengthen the capacity of leaders within national organizations and the Eritrean community.

Seminars covered a wide range of topics, including nation-building and Eritrean values, constructive criticism and self-criticism, conflict resolution, the significance and role of organizational structures, and public and community affairs.

Participants engaged in extensive discussions on the seminar topics and developed a roadmap for activities in 2025.

During the occasion, Ms. Semhar Gebreab, Chairperson of the YPFDJ in Germany, provided an update on the upcoming YPFDJ conference, while Mr. Mulugeta Gebreamlak, representing Eritrea’s Consul General Office in Frankfurt, delivered a detailed briefing on the importance of economic development of nationals.