The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) Central Committee conducted its annual assessment meeting in Asmara on 31 January.

Reports presented at the meeting focused on activities aimed at enhancing the economic capacity of members to improve their livelihoods and enable them to become self-supporting and productive members of society. The reports also highlighted the role of stakeholders in supporting these efforts.

Briefings were provided on vocational training programs designed to develop members’ capacities. Additionally, members rehabilitated through agricultural initiatives, poultry and beekeeping activities, and small-scale trade were featured in the reports.

Mr. Mohammed-Nur Idris, head of organization and information for the association, noted that encouraging efforts had been made to enable members to become self-reliant. He called on Government institutions and stakeholders to strengthen their participation and contributions to these initiatives.

The Central Committee also elected Mr. Fesehaye Tesfamicael as the new chairman of the association.

It was reported that priority tasks for 2025 include strengthening stakeholder contributions, recruiting new members, designing new projects, enhancing the economic capacity of the association, and improving the organizational capacity of its branches.