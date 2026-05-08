Enlit Africa has announced dedicated nuclear-focused content within its 2026 conference programme, positioning nuclear not as a theoretical debate but as an execution topic centred on addressing delivery constraints, readiness and real-world decision-making. The event takes place on 19–21 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

As countries and utilities balance energy security, affordability and decarbonisation goals, nuclear is increasingly being evaluated through the lens of implementation: life extension, supply chain capability, regulatory readiness, skills and grid integration. Enlit Africa’s nuclear programme coverage is designed to bring together utilities, regulators, policymakers, technology providers and financing stakeholders to engage on these practical enablers.

Nuclear programme coverage will include:

Koeberg life extension as an execution case study: lessons on planning, delivery and operational readiness for life extension programmes

New build readiness and procurement realities: a focus on the governance, sequencing and decision frameworks required to move from intention to delivery

Grid integration and system planning: discussions on how nuclear fits within wider system reliability, transmission planning and long-term capacity strategies

Supply chain, localisation and skills: what it takes to build durable delivery capability beyond individual projects

“The conversation is shifting from whether nuclear is part of the mix to what it would take to deliver it responsibly and successfully,” said Claire Volkwyn, Head of Content, Power, Energy and Water, VUKA Group. “We are structuring this content around execution: readiness, regulation, supply chain, skills and system integration.”

Enlit Africa, created by VUKA Group, forms part of a broader delivery-focused agenda spanning power and water infrastructure. The full programme is available online.

Download the full programme: https://apo-opa.co/4tTRDYB

Register: https://apo-opa.co/4nggi77

About Enlit Africa:

Enlit Africa convenes stakeholders across the power sector value chain to address the commercial and operational realities of delivery, bringing together leaders across finance, utilities, government, industry and technology to accelerate bankable investment, system readiness and measurable outcomes. https://apo-opa.co/4de7o5q

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations across Africa’s energy, mining, mobility, green economy, and retail sectors through events, content, and strategic networking. Venture partners to The Global Trust Project and leaders of NPO Go Green Africa. www.WeAreVUKA.com